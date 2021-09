BC-Chart Remington Park-4-Add

MINNEAPOLIS — Bailey Ober never faced more than four batters in an inning Friday as the Twins beat Toronto, 3-1. The rookie starter went five shutout innings with six strikeouts at Target Field in front of an announced crowd of 18,861. His one flaw was a solo home run Marcus Semien hit into the bullpen in the sixth inning, but Jorge Alcala came in right after to end that inning without any more damage.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO