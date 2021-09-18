Class D/8-Man/Independent roundup: Herkimer, Fowler score big wins

Herkimer junior quarterback Nick Caruso shined as the leader of the Magicians on Friday night, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another in a 28-15 win. After trading interceptions to start the game, Herkimer jumped out to a lead on a 15-yard pass from Caruso to Dontay Howard. However, a safety and a 3-yard run by Brent Barnes gave the visitors a 9-8 lead. Late into the first half, Caruso struck again, going 56 yards for the go-ahead score heading into the locker room.