CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Herkimer, NY

Class D/8-Man/Independent roundup: Herkimer, Fowler score big wins

By syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Herkimer junior quarterback Nick Caruso shined as the leader of the Magicians on Friday night, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another in a 28-15 win. After trading interceptions to start the game, Herkimer jumped out to a lead on a 15-yard pass from Caruso to Dontay Howard. However, a safety and a 3-yard run by Brent Barnes gave the visitors a 9-8 lead. Late into the first half, Caruso struck again, going 56 yards for the go-ahead score heading into the locker room.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Class B/C football roundup: Homer runs over ITC

After a 14-14 first quarter on Friday night, it was all Homer from there. The Trojans scored five touchdowns across the second and third quarters to rout the Eagles, 51-20. With the win, the Trojans are now 3-0. ITC falls to 0-3. Damani Durham had three touchdown runs for Homer,...
HOMER, NY
Syracuse.com

Class D/8-Man football roundup: Bishop Grimes rides Quackenbush, Corl to win over Weedsport

Bishop Grimes’ combination of Logan Quackenbush and Jonathan Corl combined for five touchdowns on Saturday and the Cobras hammered winless Weedsport, 46-22. Quackenbush dominated the first quarter, breaking off runs of 43, 13, and 3 to give Bishop Grimes a 22-8 lead after just one period. Corl was the star in the second half, though, scoring on receptions of 27 and 22 to put the game away.
WEEDSPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
City
Waverly, NY
Herkimer, NY
Sports
City
Boonville, NY
Oswego, NY
Education
City
Onondaga, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
Oswego, NY
Sports
City
Beaver River, NY
Herkimer, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Utica Notre Dame#Westmoreland Oriskany#Cato Meridian 16#Psla Fowler 26#Oswego 9 Oswego#Disclaimer Registration#Advance Local
Syracuse.com

Top freshmen, 8th grade scorers in Section III boys soccer

The Section III boys soccer top 50 freshmen and 8th-grade scorers from stats reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. Statistics through Wednesday. >> Previously: Top 50 senior scoring leaders | Top 50 juniors | Top 50 sophomores. Freshmen scoring leaders. 8th grade scoring leaders. MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Syracuse.com

Shape Shifters: Syracuse football defeats Liberty 24-21 (Brent Axe recap)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football offense seems to have adopted a new offensive philosophy going forward and that is it has no philosophy. The Orange went against everything we’ve been conditioned to expect in a 24-21 nail-biting victory over Liberty on Friday night at the Carrier Dome, won on an Andre Szmyt 35-yard field goal as time expired. Syracuse is now 3-1 for the 2021 season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Six hours of Syracuse lacrosse: New coaching staffs, new eras, new hope

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The day dawned sunny and bright Saturday for Syracuse’s lacrosse programs, each with new coaching staffs and each ushering in new eras. Kayla Treanor and her women’s team began the day at Wohl Field, playing scrimmages against Albany, Villanova and Army. Gary Gait and his men’s team capped the afternoon with an intrasquad scrimmage in the Carrier Dome.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Cross country: Elizabeth Lucason, Michael McMahon win Baldwinsville Invitational small school races (95 photos)

Camden’s Elizabeth Lucason and CBA’s Michael McMahon were each winners in the 69th annual Baldwinsville Invitational small school races on Saturday. >> Baldwinsville Invitational large school story, photos. Lucason won the race in 18:25.2 and teammate Sydney Coleman finished sixth in 20:27.0. Camden finished in fifth place. Tully’s Katie Edinger...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Glad I stayed up for that!’ What they’re saying about Syracuse’s win over Liberty

Syracuse, N.Y. — There were several contributors to Syracuse’s final non-conference game of the season, a 24-21 win over Liberty on Friday night. Andre Szmyt converted on the game-winning field goal as time expired. Garrett Shrader commanded the offense with his first start at quarterback in an Orange uniform. Sean Tucker made another case as to why he’s the Orange’s most important offensive player. Lastly, the defense came up with two pivotal stops in the fourth quarter on Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
41K+
Followers
32K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy