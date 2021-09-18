CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

US official: Government plans to send “massive” number of migrants from Texas border to Haiti on flights starting Sunday

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (AP) — US official: Government plans to send “massive” number of migrants from Texas border to Haiti on flights starting Sunday.

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Missing 5,000 Haitian migrants from Del Rio encampment are seen at a Mexico bus station where they hope to 'disappear' to avoid Biden's deportation flights - and then plan to cross BACK into the U.S. via a different route with cartel smugglers

The 5,000 immigrants missing from Del Rio are fleeing south to Mexico City and Monterrey in a bid to avoid the Biden administration's deportation flights, DailyMail.com has learned. Thousands of Haitians have been seen purchasing tickets at the Ciudad Acuna bus station in the past two days and say they...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
City
San Diego, TX
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
AFP

For Haitian migrants, Mexican reality replaces US dream

The American dream is fading for Haitian migrants confronted with the harsh reality at the US border with Mexico, where some are considering staying and getting a job to survive instead. "I'm not in a hurry to enter the United States. If I find an opportunity, yes, but if I can't, I'm not going to risk crossing there," said 29-year-old mother Yslande Saint Ange. "If I can't, and the Mexican authorities can help us with papers to be allowed to look for a job, rent a room, then we can stay with no worries," she added. In the park in Ciudad Acuna where they have set up a makeshift camp, men and women gathered discussing what to do given the deportations of Haitians who crossed the Rio Grande river to the US side.
IMMIGRATION
The Week

There's reportedly a reason thousands of Haitians arrived in Texas on Mexican Independence Day

President Biden is getting a lot of heat for the way his administration is processing the roughly 15,000 Haitians who amassed at the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, earlier this month. The Department of Homeland Security is flying hundreds of Haitians back to their chaotic homeland, even though most of them appear to have traveled to the U.S. border from long residencies in South America, and releasing hundreds more into the U.S. with orders to appear before immigration judges.
TEXAS STATE
wwno.org

How Haitian Migrants Are Getting To The U.S., And Where They May Go Next

We've been following the story of thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, camping out under a bridge in a Texas border town. That crowd is looking a little smaller Thursday. U.S. border agents are allowing some into the country, with instructions to appear before an immigration office within 60 days. Others are being sent back to Haiti, or they're heading back over the border to Mexico — where NPR's Carrie Kahn brings us these updates. Listen to the full conversation here.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Ap
thewestsidegazette.com

Wilson Response to Haitian Migrants Seeking Asylum in Texas

MIAMI, FL – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement in response to reports of Haitian migrants seeking asylum in Del Rio, Texas:. “It was deeply dismaying to learn that tens of thousands of Haitians are huddling under a Texas bridge and that more are expected. It takes a particular level of desperation to escape the conditions at home to make such a perilous journey, especially with children in tow. Sadly, Haitians and asylum seekers from other nations have chosen to do so in the hope of entering the United States, only to find themselves in this very dire predicament. I am extremely concerned about their welfare and what is fast becoming a growing international humanitarian crisis.
TEXAS STATE
Wrcbtv.com

US officials: Biden’s envoy to Haiti resigns, citing ‘inhumane’ deportation of Haitian migrants from southern border

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Miami

Haitian Migrant Supporters Flood NW Dade Street, Demand They Be Allowed To Stay, Seek Asylum

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People protesting the deportation of Haitian migrants at the southern border took to the streets of northwest Miami-Dade near a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office on Wednesday. Chanting and holding signs, a large group packed NW 7th Avenue, at times blocking the street and sidewalk. Protesters block part of NW 7th Avenue in front of immigration office in Miami. (CBS4) Those taking part in the protest want the Biden administration to allow Haitians at the border to seek asylum. “The last thing they need is a leader of the free world, the land of the free and the home of...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US

Many Haitian migrants camped in a small Texas border town are being released in the United States, two U.S. officials said, undercutting the Biden administration's public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion. Haitians have been freed on a “very, very large scale” in recent days, according to one U.S. official who put the figure in the thousands. The official, with direct knowledge of operations who was not authorized to discuss the matter Tuesday and thus spoke on condition of anonymityMany have been released with notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days, an...
IMMIGRATION
KBUR

Biden administration sends border agents, begins flights to remove Haitian migrants from South Texas/Mexico border

Agents at the U.S. border with Mexico began moving thousands of Haitian migrants sheltering under the Del Rio International Bridge into the Texas town of Del Rio. The increasingly poor conditions under the bridge – which connects the Texas city with Mexico – led the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) to accelerate flights to Haiti and other destinations within the next 72 hours.
IMMIGRATION
whdh.com

US closes part of Texas border, begins flying migrants back to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The United States acted Sunday to stem the flow of migrants into Texas by blocking the Mexican border at an isolated town where thousands of Haitian refugees set up a camp, and American officials began flying some of the migrants back to their homeland. About...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

US to send migrants gathered under Texas bridge back to Haiti: Report

The Biden administration is planning to send thousands of migrants who have gathered under a bridge near a Texas border crossing back to their home nation of Haiti beginning Sunday, the Associated Press reported Friday night. The AP cited an official who said that between five and eight flights per...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy