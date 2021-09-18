Shooting Suspect in Mercedes Killed by Police After Short Pursuit in Escondido

Escondido Police vehicles. File photo courtesy of the department

Police in Escondido shot and killed a suspect Friday night who they said was involved in an earlier vehicle-to-vehicle shooting.

According to police, the suspect shot into another vehicle at 5:01 p.m. and struck the 20-year-old male driver, who had a 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle, said Escondido Police Department Lt. Bode Berreth.

The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired, located the suspect’s vehicle — a white Mercedes-Benz SUV — at 6:12 p.m. near Washington and Citrus avenues and a vehicle pursuit began, Berreth said.

The suspect crashed the SUV in the area of Bear Valley Parkway and Encino Drive around 6:20 p.m. After the crash, gunfire was exchanged with the suspect, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, Berreth said.

Berreth said only one officer discharged their weapon.

The suspect’s name was not immediately available and no other injuries were reported.

Updated 7:30 a.m. Sept. 18, 2021