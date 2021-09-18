CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Shooting Suspect in Mercedes Killed by Police After Short Pursuit in Escondido

By City News Service
 13 days ago
Escondido Police vehicles. File photo courtesy of the department

Police in Escondido shot and killed a suspect Friday night who they said was involved in an earlier vehicle-to-vehicle shooting.

According to police, the suspect shot into another vehicle at 5:01 p.m. and struck the 20-year-old male driver, who had a 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle, said Escondido Police Department Lt. Bode Berreth.

The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired, located the suspect’s vehicle — a white Mercedes-Benz SUV — at 6:12 p.m. near Washington and Citrus avenues and a vehicle pursuit began, Berreth said.

The suspect crashed the SUV in the area of Bear Valley Parkway and Encino Drive around 6:20 p.m. After the crash, gunfire was exchanged with the suspect, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, Berreth said.

Berreth said only one officer discharged their weapon.

The suspect’s name was not immediately available and no other injuries were reported.

Updated 7:30 a.m. Sept. 18, 2021

Juvenile Arrestee Drug Use in San Diego Falls Slightly, But Still Near 20-Year High

Drug use among juvenile arrestees in the San Diego region was down slightly in 2020, according to a San Diego Association of Governments report released Thursday. In the report, “2020 Juvenile Arrestee Drug Use in the San Diego Region,” 60% of the youth interviewed tested positive for at least one illicit drug, lower than the 62% in 2019, but still the second-highest positive rate since 2000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
