Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs tougher anti-critical race theory law

 8 days ago

DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill that aims to further ban critical race theory from Texas classrooms, even after educators and advocacy groups fought against the move for months. The new law, signed Friday without fanfare, prohibits teaching certain concepts about race; develops a civics training...

Gov. Abbott signs border security funding into law

Gov. Greg Abbott last Friday signed House Bill 9 into law, which will provide an additional $1.8 billion in state funding for border security over the next two years. House Bill 9 includes $32.5 million to the Office of Court Administration for court costs; $301.0 million to the Texas Military Department for additional personnel; $154.8 million to the Department of Public Safety for Operation Lone Star surge costs, replacement tactical marine units, and additional intelligence personnel; $273.7 million to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for increased corrections costs; $214,785 to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards for employee overtime and travel costs; $1.02 billion for barrier construction, local grants, and establishing processing centers; $3.75 million for Border Prosecution Unit funding; and $16.4 million to the Texas Department of State Health Services for contracted ambulance services. House Bill 9 also includes extensive reporting requirements for the use of this funding.
Gov. Abbott signs bill into law that limits medication abortion usage

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Friday that will limit the use of abortion medication after seven weeks and prohibit sending such pills through the mail altogether. Republicans argue SB4 will protect women’s health, saying in-person ultrasounds will ensure doctors can monitor patients better. “And even as...
Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill banning mail-order abortion drugs into law

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday signed Senate Bill 4 into law, which bans mail-order abortion drugs and prevents physicians from providing abortion drugs to women who are more than seven weeks pregnant. Abbott was joined for the bill signing by state Rep.Stephanie Klick as well as other...
Weekly Briefs: Texas abortion clinics return to SCOTUS; law prof known for critical race theory work wins award

Abortion providers in Texas asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to consider whether their lawsuit challenging the state’s restrictive law can go forward. The Supreme Court had refused to block the law—which bans most abortions at about six weeks—in a Sept. 1 decision. Now, the abortion providers are asking for “certiorari before judgment” to get a decision before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at New Orleans decides whether the suit should be tossed. (SCOTUSblog, the New York Times, the petition)
Governor Abbott signs anti-smuggling legislation into law

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Abbott signs anti-smuggling legislation into law. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Governor Greg Abbott met with McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos and other city officials. They met to discuss McAllen and the entire Rio Grande Valley’s ever-growing economic and cultural impact in Texas. The Governor and city officials...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill easing prosecution of human smuggling suspects

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that broadens the scope of who can be charged with human smuggling, while raising the stakes for offenses covered under the previous law. The bill, SB 576, removes the requirement for an offender to be seeking monetary gain when transporting another person for the purpose of hiding from or fleeing an officer. It also adds ways that a person can violate the statute.
Texas abortion ban returns to Supreme Court; Gov. Abbott prepares to sign second anti-abortion legislation into law

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas abortion ban is making its return to the U.S. Supreme Court. On Thursday, a broad coalition of abortion providers and others women’s reproductive rights activists asked SCOTUS to expedite next steps in the case in challenging Texas’ Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), which implements a near-total abortion ban in the state afte six weeks of pregnancy.
101 Texas Lawmakers Who Supported/Voted For New Abortion Law Being Threatened

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — CBS-11 has learned 101 lawmakers, most of them Republicans, were warned by the Texas Department of Public Safety, about a credible threat made against them after they voted for the fetal heartbeat bill earlier this year. Republican State Representative Matt Shaheen of Plano, who supported the bill during the regular legislative session, said Wednesday he received a call from DPS Tuesday night and that he also spoke with the FBI about the threat. “You’re alarmed at first, but quite frankly, every once in a while, we receive these types of threats.” A source said while lawmakers have received threats...
Governor Abbott Signs Into Law Tougher Human Trafficking Bill

Governor Greg Abbott has signed into law a bill toughening the penalties for human smuggling and trafficking. Coming to McAllen for the signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon, Abbott put his name to Senate Bill 576 and telling reporters human traffickers are among the worst of the worst:. (Audio: Governor Greg Abbott)
Gov. Abbott signing anti-smuggling bill in Rio Grande Valley

MCALLEN, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott, still in the border region, sign into law Wednesday a bill that enhances the criminal penalty for human smuggling. While Senate Bill 576 went into effect Sept. 1, the ceremonial signing highlights the burden lifted from law enforcement when it comes to smugglers and payments.
Florida lawmaker proposes Texas-style fetal heartbeat abortion law

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Republican state lawmaker has filed legislation that would create Texas-style abortion restrictions in Florida allowing anyone to sue abortion providers or any person who helps someone get an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The bill, filed Wednesday by state Rep. Webster Barnaby of...
Gov. Greg Abbott signs Senate Bill 4 targeting medical abortion drug providers

Despite Texas already instituting the country's most restrictive ban on abortion earlier this month, on Friday Gov. Greg Abbott continued his crusade to make terminating a pregnancy even more difficult within the state's borders. Late last week, the governor signed Senate Bill 4, a measure that outlaws the use of...
Who is challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022, and who is out?

The race for Texas governor is on. With fall starting this week, political campaigns are ramping up for the 2022 midterm elections as Gov. Greg Abbott seeks a record-tying third term as governor. Already, Abbott is bracing for the toughest primary election of his career and most likely his toughest...
Support For Gov. Greg Abbott Plunging In New Texas Poll

Support for Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has taken a dive in the state, according to a new poll released Sunday. A 54% majority of Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction, while just 45% think the state is on the right track, according to a survey conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler.
