Week 5 wrap: GHS opens region with win; North Hall, Towns Co. rally for wins

Gainesville got its playoff aspirations off to a solid start taking a key region win while Jackson County and Johnson fell to open their region schedules on Friday. The Red Elephants held off Forsyth Central 34-7 at City Park Stadium in Region 6-7A behind another stellar performance from Baxter Wright and the offense. However, Jackson County could not hold an early lead in a tough 16-14 loss to Walnut Grove in Region 8-5A. Johnson also was not able to open Region 8-5A with a win losing 65-0 to Eastside.