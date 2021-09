Walker Buehler has been a rock for the Dodgers rotation this year, leading the staff with 30 starts and 192 innings pitches. Through his first 26 starts of the season, the 2-time All-Star was on his way to winning his first Cy Young award having posted the lowest ERA in MLB at 2.02 to go along with an elite 0.92 WHIP. However, after a rare big-game clunker vs. the San Francisco Giants, Buehler has fallen behind Brewers hurler, Corbin Burnes, and his fellow Dodgers teammate Max Scherzer in the Cy Young race.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO