California State

Fresno County reports California's first case of St. Louis encephalitis this year

 8 days ago

Fresno County's health department on Friday announced the first case of Saint Louis Encephalitis in the county this year.

It's also the first in the state.

The mosquito-borne illness is similar to West Nile because it affects the central nervous system.

It can feel like the flu because symptoms include aches, pains and fever.

Health officials say they are most concerned about the elderly and young kids because it can cause more serious complications.

The community is urged to avoid mosquito bites as much as possible by eliminating standing water - and avoid being outdoors at dusk.

The person who was sick with the virus was treated at a Valley hospital and is expected to be okay.

Fresno County, CA
California State
California Health
California Government
Fresno County, CA
Experts urging caution amid poor air quality in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- What you're seeing on Fresno County roads isn't a foggy day. What you see is smoke plaguing the San Joaquin Valley region for a second day. Valley Air District Communications Manager, Heather Heinks says, "What's in smoke, that's microscopic pieces of matter. That's dust, soot and it's so small, you breathe it into your lungs and it goes into your bloodstream through your lungs."
ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

