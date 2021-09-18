Notre Dame-Green Pond football rallies late thanks to its running game to beat Northern Lehigh

Northern Lehigh's Aiden Parvel, left, looks to stop Notre Dame Green Pond's Logan Castellano Friday night. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

Trevor Shay was a spectator for much of Friday night’s game until late in the third quarter.

Notre Dame-Green Pond’s running game also was non-existent minus a few quarterback runs.

Bur when coach Phil Stambaugh called on Shay, the senior was ready.

His runs of 21 and 15 yards led to the game-tying touchdown and his last two runs on the Crusaders’ next series sparked the game-winning score, a Logan Castellano 1-yard run with 6 minutes, 1 second left in a 34-27 Notre Dame-GP victory at Northern Lehigh.

“I didn’t really get in until the second half,” Shay said, “It felt nice, but I was ready. I ran hard, as hard as I could. I’m a pain.”

“I was excited. I was happy. I wanted to show what I can do for this team. That’s pretty much it. I just want to run.”

Notre Dame-GP’s Collin Quintano still threw the ball 32 times for 211 yards, but it was the running game that came through when needed.

“We do have run plays in the offense,” Notre Dame-GP coach Phil Stambaugh joked, “not just quarterback scrambles.

“We had to do what it takes to win and I thought our kids showed a lot of heart, a lot of guts.”

Shay’s big runs sparked the last two scoring drives. Logan Castellano and Quintano each ran for a pair of scores and the defense, another overlooked aspect of the Crusaders, did the rest.

That group limited Northern Lehigh to only 45 rushing yards in the second half after yielding 240 in the first two quarters.

Castellano made perhaps the biggest defensive play of the game by stopping Bulldogs senior Matt Frame on a fake punt with 58 seconds left in the third quarter and the Crusaders down 27-20.

Three plays later and 36 seconds later — including two runs by Shay — and Notre Dame-GP is tied.

A bad snap on Northern Lehigh’s next punt leads to Notre Dame-GP’s game-winning score. That 10-play drive included nine runs. The Crusaders converted twice on third down, including Castellano’s winning score in which he was hit at the line of scrimmage before falling forward.

The Bulldogs picked up two first downs on their last drive, but Dylan Smoyer’s last-play heave was knocked down near the goal line.

“We’re right there,” Bulldogs coach Joe Tout said, “but no more moral victories. We’ve got to get one of these.”

Northern Lehigh’s other loss this season was 34-33 to rival Northwestern in another game that went down to the last snap.

Northern Lehigh did a good job slowing down Notre Dame-GP’s passing offense, even getting a Brett Misera 52-yard interception return for a touchdown one minute into the third quarter to take a 27-14 lead.

But the Crusaders defense did not budge the rest of the way and the offense produced enough to rally.

“The honest, truthful answer is the difference to me was they were able to put 11 on defense and 11 on offense,” Tout said. “Our size in 2A, we’re putting a lot of guys on both sides. We’re hoping we could grind that out. I thought that was the difference. We wore out because of that.

Fourth-down haven

Northern Lehigh wasted no time in showing how much it valued possession. It went for it on 4th-and-1 from its 28 on the game’s first series.

Trevor Amorim’s 9-yard run jump-started the drive that ended four plays later when Smoyer hit Misera with a 15-yard TD pass.

Notre Dame-GP responded by converting a 4th-and-7 from the Northern Lehigh 40, then scored four plays later when Quintano hit Gavin Gibbs with a 20-yard TD pass.

The Bulldogs went for it on fourth down four times in the first half, converting twice.

The other time came when Frame broke free from two tackles before finishing off a 52-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to give Northern Lehigh a 20-7 lead.

After Northern Lehigh failed on its fourth fourth-down try of the first half, Notre Dame-GP drove 64 yards in seven plays to get within one score. Castellano’s 1-yard TD run with 1:28 left in the first half pulled the Crusaders within 20-14.

Four completions by Quintano fueled the drive, including an 8-yarder to Nadir Sanders to the Northern Lehigh 1-yard line.

Big-play capability

After Notre Dame-GP tied the game at 7, Amorim made sure the Crusaders’ momentum was short-lived. The Bulldogs senior took a reverse, burst through the right side and outraced defenders for an 80-yard score.

Amorim had 146 rushing yards in the first half, including a 14-yarder on a double handoff on third down to allow Northern Lehigh to run out the clock.

Up next

Northern Lehigh (2-2) visits Palisades (1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. Notre Dame-GP (4-0) hosts Jim Thorpe, also Friday at 7.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

NOTRE DAME-GP 34, NORTHERN LEHIGH 27

Notre Dame-GP; 7; 7; 13; 7; 34

Northern Lehigh; 13; 7; 7; 0; 27

ORDER OF SCORING

First quarter

NL: Dylan Smoyer 15 pass to Brett Misera (Misera kick), 7:37

ND: Collin Quintano 20 pass to Gavin Gibbs (Nick Garrido kick), 2:41

NL: Trevor Amorim 80 run (kick blocked), 2:27

Second quarter

NL: Matt Frame 52 run (Misera kick), 7:52

ND: Logan Castellano 1 run (Garrido kick), 1:28

Third quarter

NL: Misera 58 INT return (Misera kick), 11:00

ND: Quintano 12 run (kick failed), 9:08

ND: Quintano 2 run (Garrido kick), 0:22

Fourth quarter

ND: Castellano 1 run (Garrido kick), 6:01

TEAM STATISTICS

Stat; NDGP; NL

First downs; 00; 00

Rushes-yards; 32-150; 38-285

Passing yards; 211; 145

Comp-Att-INTs; 20-32-2; 9-19-1

Punts-average; 3-35.3; 1-43.0

Penalties-yards; 4-37; 3-30

Fumbles-lost; 3-0; 1-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing : (NDGP) Logan Castellano 8-35, 2 TDs; Collin Quintano 14-41, 2 TDs; Trevor Shay 6-56; Josh Ludlow 2-9; Tarif Muhammad 2-9; (Northern Lehigh) Matt Frame 20-128, TD; Trevor Amorim 12-150, TD; Nick Frame 2-3; Dylan Smoyer 4-4.

Passing : (NDG) Quintano 20-32-2, 211 yards, TD; (Northern Lehigh) Smoyer 9-19-1, 145 yards, TD.

Receiving : (NDGP) Muhammad 5-51; Nadir Sanders 8-64; Gavin Gibbs 2-25, TD; Jayden Becker 2-31; Castellano 3-40; (Northern Lehigh) Amorim 4-75; Brett Misera 2-54, TD; Aiden Parvel 2-17; Ethan Karpowich 1-(-1).