Petersburg, VA

Petersburg Police: Shooting victim may know his attacker

By Jon Burkett
 8 days ago
PETERSBURG, Va. -- A man who survived after being shot multiple rounds of high caliber ammunition may know the identity of who fired the gun.

Petersburg Police believe he and a man riding with him most likely know the shooter. Frustratingly to the police, even though the shooting almost killed him, the victim is not giving up the information.

The incident began early on Thursday morning when a car on East Wythe street near Old Wythe was shot at, the passenger being hit multiple times in his face.

"We recovered .45 caliber casings and 762 rifle rounds, so nothing small,” said Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss. "The driver suffered injuries as a result of the crash, after the car was shot up," and went into a pole.

Chambliss said what is hardest to believe is that the victims are not being helpful to police.

"They're not telling us what happened, they're keeping it to themselves and won't tell us anything," Chambliss said.

Chambliss says that the "no snitch" mentality does no one any good.

He said casings found on the ground here have already been packaged and sent to the state crime lab to be run through the ATF's NIBEN program, a technology that will tell investigators if the guns used at the crime scene have been used before in other crimes.

"Using science, the NIBEN, to get results and lead us in the direction of who and where the suspects may be,” said Chambliss.

The Wythe shooting comes three days after a Chesterfield man was murdered in Petersburg on Grigg Street. Detectives say there's no connection between the cases, other than heavy rounds littering the streets.

"It could've meant anyone walking or driving through at the time of the gunfire could've been hit, not knowing what was going on,” said Chambliss. “It isn't right."

