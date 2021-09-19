CBS19 WEATHER: Unsettled at times this weekend, otherwise warm and humid

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As South Florida woke to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, those in the state’s panhandle enjoyed cooler temperatures in the low 60s due to a cold front draped across the Big Bend.
Highs will climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon.
As we stay south of that front, plenty of moisture and the heating of the day will lead to more storms later. Storms will develop in the afternoon and evening, some storms could turn strong with the potential for heavy downpours, flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.
The Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run in downtown Miami takes...
Comments / 0