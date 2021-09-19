CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS19 WEATHER: Unsettled at times this weekend, otherwise warm and humid

CBS19
CBS19
 5 days ago
Check out the latest forecast from your CBS19 Weather Team!

www.cbs19.tv

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Afternoon Storms Could Produce Heavy Downpours

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As South Florida woke to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, those in the state’s panhandle enjoyed cooler temperatures in the low 60s due to a cold front draped across the Big Bend. Highs will climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon. As we stay south of that front, plenty of moisture and the heating of the day will lead to more storms later. Storms will develop in the afternoon and evening, some storms could turn strong with the potential for heavy downpours, flooding, lightning, and gusty winds. The Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run in downtown Miami takes...
MIAMI, FL
The Evening News

WEEKEND WEATHER: Cool fall blowing in but warm could return

It’s looking decent, but there is a slight rain chance. A cold front is on the move for the start of the weekend, however the moisture is limited and the rain chance stays low. When the front moves in we’ll see an increase in cloud cover late Friday night and...
ENVIRONMENT
newscentermaine.com

Heavy rain likely in Maine on Friday, unsettled this weekend

MAINE, USA — The final week of September is here, but the humidity and mild days may be more reminiscent of August. This also applies to the dynamics in play for rain on Friday in Maine and New Hampshire. While downpours are guaranteed for Friday, there is still some uncertainty...
MAINE STATE
CBS42.com

More fantastic weather with low humidity today and this weekend

It is a clear, cool, and comfortable morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. You might want a jacket or sweater again. We will remain sunny, dry, and comfortable today as an area of high pressure builds over Alabama. High temperatures will be below average as we only climb into the mid 70s. On average, we should have highs in the mid 80s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
State
Louisiana State
kshb.com

Great weather to start this weekend with a big warm up on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Increasing clouds with a very small chance for an evening sprinkle. Pleasant temperatures to start the weekend before the summertime warmth returns Sunday. Staying warm through next week with a few small chances of rain. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Friday: Increasing clouds and an isolated...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSLA

Warming up this weekend, humidity stays low

(KSLA) - Happy FRIDAY! Another day with a cool start with temperatures in the 50s! May need a light jacket in the morning but dress for a warm day this afternoon as highs build in the mid 80s! Mostly sunny day once again under a very bone dry and low to no humid day!
ENVIRONMENT
Boston Globe

Get ready for some unsettled weekend weather

This is one of those weekend forecasts that is going to be somewhat frustrating both for those trying to enjoy the weather and for those of us trying to predict it. The basic setup is a very slow moving frontal system will transition across New England between now and Sunday. If this front were moving at a typical speed, it would pass offshore during today and set up a nice weekend with sunshine and low humidity. Unfortunately the glacial pace of this front means that the clouds and chance of rainfall are going to linger. It won’t rain all the time, but Saturday and at least Sunday morning have a chance of showers and even downpours.
BOSTON, MA
