CBS19 WEATHER: Unsettled at times this weekend, otherwise warm and humid

This is one of those weekend forecasts that is going to be somewhat frustrating both for those trying to enjoy the weather and for those of us trying to predict it. The basic setup is a very slow moving frontal system will transition across New England between now and Sunday. If this front were moving at a typical speed, it would pass offshore during today and set up a nice weekend with sunshine and low humidity. Unfortunately the glacial pace of this front means that the clouds and chance of rainfall are going to linger. It won’t rain all the time, but Saturday and at least Sunday morning have a chance of showers and even downpours.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO