Loop Launches in Texas to Bring Fairer Insurance Rates to Drivers

Car insurance that relies on credit scores, homeownership, and demographic data has a lot of structural bias baked into it, said John Henry, co-founder, and co-CEO of Loop. “A lot of the pricing is based on demographic factors,” Henry said. “If you look at the rate filings of the top ten carriers, a credit score is 65 percent predictive. Your credit, your income, your occupation, all of those things predetermine your rates. When we saw that we were flabbergasted. We did not think that was at all indicative of your risk.”