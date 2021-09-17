CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois man dies in Osage Beach crash

By Matthew Sanders
newspressnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) A 77-year-old Illinois man was pronounced dead after a crash in Osage Beach on Thursday, police said. Donald Leffler of Warsaw, Illinois, tried to exit onto Key Largo from Highway 54 on his Harley-Davidson Trike when he went off the road and hit an electrical box, the Osage Beach Police Department said in a news release. Leffler was thrown from the Trike and pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital, police said.

