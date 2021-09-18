CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Internal Fresno police audit reveals continued outside work violations

By Corin Hoggard
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDO6f_0bzvwQN000

A new internal audit has revealed that issues with Fresno police officers working second jobs on city time continued even after a previous review.

But new safeguards could be eliminating the issue.

"(The audit) shows a very significant decrease in the violations and we're going to keep moving forward," said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

Chief Balderrama says the new violations all resulted in appropriate discipline, and he's convinced the right mechanisms are in place now to clean it all up.

At the Fresno City College police academy, Fresno police officers bring on-the-job experience to classrooms.

"It's important because my police officers - who are some of the best trained in the Valley - are able to go and share their expertise with young police officers," Balderrama said. "So that helps everybody."

Officers earn extra money, cadets learn, and the department keeps a pipeline open to get new recruits.

But in 2018, a tipster reported officers worked at the academy during times they were also getting paid to work their regular jobs.

An internal audit followed.

"There was quite a bit of overtime and moonlighting taking place that was against city policy," said Fresno city councilmember Miguel Arias.

The 2019 audit confirmed violations, but determined they were mostly recordkeeping issues, not necessarily double-dipping.

Officers worked more than the maximum 16 hours of outside work 156 times in three-and-a-half years, for example.

Auditors recommended a series of safeguards, including new policies for documenting extra work and extra oversight by supervisors.

Now, a follow-up audit revealed some of the same issues, but on a smaller scale.

Over the six months reviewed, officers exceeded the maximum 16 hours of outside work nine times.

One worked at the academy while on injury leave.

And a few overlapping schedules popped up again.

Chief Balderrama wasn't on the job yet when the audits took place, but he says the department has improved recordkeeping and the safeguards have gotten even stronger.

"If they were to run an audit today, I would be very surprised if we would find any violations, so that shows progress," he said.

Arias says the chief may get his wish on that new audit.

He's on the city council audit committee and says it's important to make sure the recommendations are followed.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno Police#Police Academy#Internal Audit#Audits#Internal Fresno#Fresno City College#The Academy During Times
ABC30 Central Valley

No prison time for attack on Armenian protesters

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man will not go to prison for his attack on Armenian protesters who blocked traffic near River Park last year. Jaime Fonseca claimed self-defense and a jury couldn't reach a unanimous decision on whether he committed an assault, so the conviction and punishment came down to a plea deal.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC30 Central Valley

Experts urging caution amid poor air quality in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- What you're seeing on Fresno County roads isn't a foggy day. What you see is smoke plaguing the San Joaquin Valley region for a second day. Valley Air District Communications Manager, Heather Heinks says, "What's in smoke, that's microscopic pieces of matter. That's dust, soot and it's so small, you breathe it into your lungs and it goes into your bloodstream through your lungs."
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy