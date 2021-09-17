LatinX Beauty Rituals—How Our Culture Inspired Today’s Latina-Led Brands

One of my very first scent memories is being slathered with the calming, soothing Agua de Violeta baby cologne, a staple in many Hispanic homes. It’s a memory I share with a large portion of our population. While we may come from a variety of different countries, there are some Hispanic rituals that are universal among us. As a mother, I didn’t hesitate to douse my own son with the intoxicating perfume, largely in part to it’s delicious scent, but also to pass our tradition and fragrance history on to the next generation.
San Antonio based beauty brand, Chica Beauty, is expanding its reach this Hispanic Heritage Month by joining Qurate Retail Group's Small Business Spotlight. The multi-platform retail circuit helping to boost the Latina-owned company, features shopping networks like QVC, HSN, Zulily. Chica Beauty began surfacing on QVC’s and HSN’s websites and...
Hispanic Heritage Month has officially started, and Facebook is celebrating all month long with exclusive music content, Billboard has learned. With the mission of elevating the culture and diverse voices, Facebook is celebrating how the Latinx and Hispanic communities are “taking heritage forward” and shaping society. Instagram has also partnered with Latinx music newcomers for #SomosLimitless, which will highlight how “sound crosses borders, bends convention, and embraces multiculturalism to set the beat of the future,” according to an official statement.
Hispanic Heritage Month begins September 15, and the QC is full of ways to celebrate and support. Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15 by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. According to the Library of Congress, Hispanic Heritage Month started with a one-week celebration in 1968, and expanded to a full 30-day period in 1988.
During a trip to Cosmoprof, ESSENCE spoke with Just Beauty CBD founder Shamor Belliard and esthetician Shawntee Alexander. Last month, Cosmoprof North America whisked me away for a weekend in Las Vegas, NV during which time I was able to connect with a number of Black-owned skincare and beauty brands such as Luna Magic, Ceylon and others doing dynamic things to transform the industry. One brand that particularly stood out to me was the Latinx-owned and woman of color-operated brand called Just Beauty CBD that not only demonstrated a clear passion for Black women and women of color but also created a source of education for consumers to learn about the benefits of CBD-infused beauty.
The importance of diversity in design can’t be overstated — yet it’s been well-documented that, when it comes to representation, there’s a long way to go. Thus, it’s crucial for not only those in the industry to keep hiring, supporting, and highlighting underrepresented communities, but also for those outside of it to do so as well, with both their dollars and their voices. That can start with getting acquainted with new and emerging designers within the industry. And with Latinx Heritage Month in full swing, now is as good a time as ever to explore and uplift some of the Latinx design studios creating innovative, unique, and downright beautiful work.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Smug. It's how Gabriela Aleman describes herself and a term she's proud to represent. "When it comes to women of color, we are not allowed to be smug. To me it means unapologetic, confident and knowing that I'm good at what I do," said Aleman, who didn't always brim with confidence while growing up among primarily Mexican immigrants in San Francisco's Mission District.
There are so many colorful aspects of Latinx culture—one of them being our vibrant, There are so many colorful aspects of Latinx culture—one of them being our vibrant, unapologetic approach to beauty. We come from generations of passed down secrets and insider tips, but as the world changes, so does the way we view makeup, skincare, hair, and more. Here's how we're mixing things up and bringing fuego to Latinx beauty today.
Whether you’re looking for athleisure, a glamorous new outfit or a pair of fun new shoes, it’s time to turn to the world of Latinx fashion brands. From fashion to business, the community has a large influence on what we consume daily. Latinx designers draw upon their culture, art, traditions and history, which have paved the way for a world of powerful fashion.
There’s a reason the benefits of honey have been buzzed about for centuries. Along with its nutrient-dense profile, the natural ingredient is one of the most versatile additions when it comes to your wellness, skin and hair routines. Ahead, some of the top benefits to expect from the time-tested ingredient.
I didn't grow up seeing women who looked like me in the films or TV shows I consumed, in the telenovelas my mother watched, in any of the magazines I read, or even in any of the marketing for the beauty products I bought. But that didn't keep me or any of the women in my Dominican family from committing ourselves completely to our beauty regimens and rituals. If we couldn't find conditioners or products that worked for our naturally curly hair, we resorted to natural remedies. If we couldn't find serums or facial creams that helped even out hyperpigmentation, we looked to natural oils like rosa mosqueta. It's statistically proven that Latina women are some of the biggest consumers of beauty products in the United States. In fact, the average Latina beauty shopper outspends their peers by nearly 30 percent, and yet for decades, mainstream beauty brands didn't consider our unique beauty needs in any of their offerings. This was especially the case for Afro-Latinas like me, who are often erased from conversations pertaining to Latinidad, even though Afro-Latinxs exist across the States and in countries all over Latin America. And even though we are just as much a part of the African diaspora, we are also excluded from dialogues surrounding Blackness and beauty.
Nordstrom is expanding its assortment of Inclusive Beauty this month by introducing four new Latinx-founded brands to their lineup. In celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, Costa Brazil, Joaquina Botanica, Nopalera and Vamigas launched this week on Nordstrom.com and in stores through a multi-branded experience, along with existing Latinx brands which include BeautyBlender, Bomba Curls, Spice Beauty and Tata Harper. This expansion is part of Nordstrom Beauty’s commitment to partnering with brands who share the same values of being accessible to all customers.
Earlier in the year, Ulta Beauty announced its MUSE initiative—it stands for magnify, uplift, support and empower—to champion inclusivity within the beauty industry. According to Ulta’s website, this commitment will help the brand hone in on brand amplification and support, highlight black-owned brands and increase the presence of black entrepreneurs and invest in underrepresented voices. In 2021 alone, the brand is investing more than $25 million into its commitment to accountability.
Watch: Guaynaa On His Cultural Expression Through Music: Ones to Watch. Building bridges through song. Rapper-singer Guaynaa hopes that as he fuses different sounds like rap and pop together, his fans will similarly understand different perspectives. Why not make cross-genre references cross-cultural?. "You're having different experiences and you're growing up...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of women who call themselves, Mariachi Sirenas, are shaking up traditional Mexican music to inspire a new generation of Latinas. To make the kind of music that has elevated all eleven of the women to become one of the most sought-after Mariachi bands in the Midwest.
Gloria Estefan nominates Dr. Aileen Marty for the 'GMA' Inspiration List. "Good Morning America" and ABC News asked influential people who identify as Hispanic, Latinx, Latino or Latina to nominate fellow members of the community to create the latest 'GMA' Inspiration List. Gloria Estefan nominates Dr. Aileen M. Marty. I...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s September 15 and that means today is the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the passion, culture and history created by members of the Hispanic and Latino community.
The term Hispanic or Latino (or the more recent term Latinx) refers to a person’s culture or origin—regardless of race.
On the 2020 Census form, people were counted as Hispanic or Latino or Spanish if they could identify as having Mexican, Mexican American, Chicano, Puerto Rican, Cuban, or “another Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin.”
Hispanic Heritage Month actually began as a commemorative week when it was first introduced in June of...
September marks Latino Heritage Month, and to celebrate the contributions Latinos have had, several in-person and online events will take place throughout Los Angeles. "Los Angeles is home to a wealth of Latinx heritage and history. Whether in the arts or academia, in our businesses or in our neighborhoods, Latinxs have brought invaluable contributions to every corner of our city," Mayor Eric Garcetti is quoted as saying in a guide created by the Department of Cultural Affairs that details the celebrations.
Celia Jiménez here, celebrating the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month. When I first learned about this holiday, I thought it was a little weird that the celebration started in the middle of the month. But once I learned why it made sense: Several Latin American countries gained their independence...
ISLIP, New York -- One of the many ways that Melissa Gallardo kept calm during the peak of the pandemic was to light a few of her favorite candles. Soon enough, she was lighting so many that she decided to try and make candles herself. "I think it just created...
Comments / 0