Catholic diocese to host play about first African American priest in U.S.

God called Augustus Tolton, who was born a slave in 1854 on a farm in Missouri, and Tolton answered the call. Despite numerous obstacles, Tolton, with support from his mother and a kind priest, persevered in pursuing a life of faithful service, even though not a single seminary in America would accept him because of his race. Ultimately, after six years of study in Rome, he became the Rev. Augustus Tolton, the first African American priest in the United States.