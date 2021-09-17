CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help! My ADHD is Derailing My Beauty and Wellness Routine

By Tatiana Bido, Features Editor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemembering to make appointments? No. Sticking to a skin-care routine? Nope. Going back for maintenance after an initial treatment. Never. My ADHD brain has a hard time juggling every daily task that goes along with adulting, parenting, and working, making it hard to rely on it to also help me look and feel good. As I look at my ragged nails every month, check the calendar to see how many routine exams I’ve missed, and call around to salons like a maniac to get a last-minute appointment, I often wonder if other ADHD-sufferers have similar issues.

