Music

'Jagged' Review: A Documentary Looks Back at When - and Why - Alanis Morissette Ruled

By Owen Gleiberman
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt tells the story of Alanis Morissette’s rise, and of how she took over (and changed) the pop music landscape, in 1995, with the release of “Jagged Little Pill.” The album went on to sell 33 million copies; it remains the second biggest-selling album of the ’90s, and the 12th biggest album of all time. But even before those stats piled up, you could feel the revolutionary fervor of it.

Laredo Morning Times

Alanis Morissette Blasts 'Salacious,' 'Reductive' Documentary, 'Jagged'

Alanis Morissette is distancing herself from “Jagged,” Alison Klayman’s forthcoming documentary of her, claiming it includes information that is “simply not true” and accusing the filmmakers, had a “salacious agenda.”. “I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of ‘Jagged Little Pill’’s 25th anniversary, and was interviewed during...
MOVIES
Mic

Alanis Morissette says she was the victim of statutory rape in a new documentary

In a new documentary, Jagged, premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival this week, Alanis Morissette says she was the victim of multiple statutory rapes when she was a teenager. The Washington Post first reported that the musician broaches the topic of sexual assault about three-quarters of the way through the film.
MOVIES
wiltonbulletin.com

Alanis Morissette Slams 'Jagged' Doc, Claims Filmmakers Had 'Salacious Agenda'

Alanis Morissette criticized the upcoming documentary Jagged, saying it “includes implications and facts that are simply not true” in a statement to Rolling Stone. Jagged was directed by Alison Klayman and is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. Although, as The Washington Post reported last Friday, September 10th, Morissette seemed unhappy with the film and did not plan to attend the premiere.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Alanis Morissette Slams The HBO Documentary About The Making Of Her Iconic Album Jagged Little Pill

Music documentaries are nothing new with iconic musicians. Take rock queen Tina Turner and pop superstar Janet Jackson, who have headlined their own. Now music superstar Alanis Morissette has added her name to the list. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal album Jagged Little Pill, Morissette decided to participate in a documentary titled Jagged. Despite his initial cooperation with filmmaker Alison Klayman, the “You Oughta Know” singer wasn’t satisfied with the results. The rock star decided to speak out against the HBO feature documentary.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: Jagged is a Rousing, Uncensored Look at Alanis Morissette’s Rise to Fame

It really is strange to look back almost 30 years and realize just how seminal Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill was to rock music. Being only thirteen at the time of its release, I didn’t understand then what I can now. “You Oughta Know,” “Hand in My Pocket,” and “Ironic” were in constant rotation every time the radio was turned on, but my brain processed them as songs just like any other. When you hear Shirley Manson of Garbage succinctly explain what that string of hits actually did for the industry, however, everything comes into focus: she relates how despite there being multiple, successful women-led acts, it wasn’t until Alanis arrived that the record labels finally saw them as legitimately viable.
MUSIC
dbrnews.com

Alanis Morissette is not supporting the documentary film about her life

The Ironic singer issued a statement to multiple outlets including Variety, People and AP on Tuesday ahead of Jagged's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, to distance herself from the project, which depicts her rise to stardom and the release of her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, despite sitting down for lengthy interviews with director Alison Klayman.
MOVIES
