Try it before you buy it. What more could you look for when you’re trying to refresh your wardrobe? And, thankfully, Amazon Prime Wardrobe offers users just that chance. Prime Wardrobe is a free service available to Prime members that lets select eight items to try on at home before you buy them. The process is pretty simple – users get 7 days after their last item arrives to try on the clothes at home. Like them and be charged for the items you keep. Don’t like them and you send them back without being charged. Shipping and returns are free.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO