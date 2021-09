DENVER — Teenagers are in an age group doctors have been worried about when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have seen an uptick in COVID patients," said Dr. Reggie Washington with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. "Fortunately, most don't need hospitalizations. I think that's because of their immune systems and resilience to of some of the COVID variants. We've also seen the other side of that. We've seen some really sick kids and unfortunately seen a few who've passed away from COVID."

