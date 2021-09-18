Local pastor wants more pop-up vaccination sites at area churches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser pastor is begging the city of Memphis to set up a pop-up vaccination location at his church, but the City of Memphis said turnout for pop-up events is too low.

This comes as the Frayser area, an area with one of the lowest vaccination rates, is seeing an increase in cases.

Pastor Ricky Floyd with the Pursuit of God Transformation Center said he feels helpless.

He said there need to be more pop-up vaccine locations at churches because people are part of that community and will feel more comfortable there.

The city basically said they need to use their resources somewhere else.

“It’s a great source of frustration, especially when I look on the news and look at statistics and see how high the numbers are in the community of Frayser, which I’m committed to,” said Floyd.

From the very beginning, area code 38127, which includes Frayser, was listed as an area with a low vaccination rate.

According to data from the health department, not much has changed.

A map from the health department shows dark red areas have more active cases, and circles show the vaccination rate in the area.

Frayser is listed in a dark red area with 858 to 942 active cases per 100,000 in area code 38127.

It also shows 32 to 40 percent of people in the zip code received at least one shot.

“People are dying because of that, and it doesn’t have to be that way, and it shouldn’t be that way,” said Pastor Floyd.

Pastor Floyd suggests that the City of Memphis allow more pop-up locations, specifically at his church.

He said he hosted several, but the city stopped accepting his requests.

“You need a place where people know that has a history of doing the right thing toward people in the inner city,” said Floyd.

FOX13 reached out to the City of Memphis. A spokesperson said the turnout at pop-up vaccination sites was low, so Pastor Floyd’s requests can’t be fulfilled.

It goes on to say the city has made efforts to increase the vaccination rate in Frayser and other areas by knocking on doors, providing shots in the comfort of people’s homes, and answering calls in their call center.

Still, Pastor Floyd believes more should be done.

“Still, after seeing so many people die, they still don’t trust the system, they still don’t trust the vaccine, but many, not all but many do trust the church,” said Pastor Floyd.

The City of Memphis said they also operated mass vaccination sites at the Greater Imani Church until mid-August.

The city said firefighters and paramedics operate the pop-up locations, but they want to preserve those resources since the turnout is low.

