CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkes-barre, PA

RailRiders’ late rally not enough to overcome Lehigh Valley

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

With the division title officially out of reach, the RailRiders fell behind by six runs early on Friday night and saw their rally come up short in a 10-8 loss at Lehigh Valley.

The rival IronPigs put up a four-spot in the bottom of the third and took a 6-0 lead into the fifth inning, giving them enough of a cushion to earn the win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s slim hopes at catching Buffalo for the Northeast Division title had ended Thursday night with a 9-5 loss to Lehigh Valley.

But the RailRiders didn’t roll over and managed to make things interesting late.

Estevan Florial hit an RBI double in the top of the fifth and Armando Alvarez knocked in two more runs later in the frame with a single.

Lehigh Valley quickly restored its six-run lead in the home half of the fifth thanks to a three-run homer by Adam Haseley.

Down 9-3 in the sixth, the RailRiders chipped away again, loading the bases and converting. Greg Allen was hit by a pitch to bring home a run and Rob Brantly delivered a two-run single to pull within 9-6.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre trailed 10-6 heading into the ninth, where Max McDowell cracked his first career Triple-A home run with two outs.

Chris Gittens, who had four RBIs the night before, stepped in to pinch hit, looking to keep the rally alive but was grounded out to first to end the game.

Shawn Semple took the loss in his second Triple-A start of the season, giving up five runs on four hits in 2.1 innings, walking four without a strikeout.

The bullpen combined for nine strikeouts to just two walks, with Adam Warren getting tagged for the big three-run homer.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre racked up 11 hits, getting two apiece from Allen, Brantly, Alvarez and McDowell.

The final series of the regular season continues Saturday as the teams will complete their suspended game from Wednesday. Play will resume at 4:05 p.m. with the IronPigs leading 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning. Saturday’s originally scheduled game is set to follow at 6:35 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes-barre, PA
Sports
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
milb.com

WooSox’ Eight-Game Win Streak Snapped in Loss to Lehigh Valley

WORCESTER, M.A. — The Worcester Red Sox (62-48) lost for just the second time in 20 days, falling to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (49-60) by a score of 4-0 on Friday night at Polar Park. Lehigh Valley began the scoring in the third inning, working against WooSox starter Kutter Crawford....
MLB
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley high school football: In a marquee EPC matchup against Freedom, Parkland must rally around new QB

Freedom football coach Jason Roeder takes no comfort in the fact that a relatively inexperienced sophomore quarterback will be opposing his team on Friday night. After all, it was Sept. 3 when Emmaus sophomore Josiah Williams, in his first varsity start against an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division opponent, played well in a 13-6 victory over the Patriots at East Penn School ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley high school football: 19 players were enough for East Stroudsburg South in EPC win over Dieruff

Sunday nights generally belong to NFL teams, not high school football squads. But East Stroudsburg South embraced the opportunity to spend the first Sunday of the NFL season by traveling to Allentown to play Dieruff in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference game. It didn’t matter that the Cavaliers had just 19 players on the ride to J. Birney Crum Stadium and had to leave 42 others behind due to ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estevan Florial
Person
Rob Brantly
KTVB

Late rally propels Boise Hawks into championship game

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Hawks mounted a late rally to stave off elimination in Game 2 of the Pioneer Baseball League Championship Series on Wednesday, to force a winner-take-all decisive matchup on Thursday night. Down 4-1 in the bottom of the eight, the Hawks led off the inning with...
BOISE, ID
27 First News

Highlights: Sharon rallies late to defeat Hickory

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Sharon rallied in the fourth and scored 14 unanswered points to defeat Hickory 14-7. Hickory kicked things off in the first with a 70 yard touchdown run by Keenan Scullin. In the fourth quarter, LaBrae Norris ran 6 yards into the endzone to cut Hickory’s lead...
SHARON, PA
city-countyobserver.com

USI’s Late Rally Fall Short

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer tried to rally from a two-goal deficit, but fell short, 2-1, in a loss to 22nd-ranked McKendree University Sunday afternoon at Strassweg Field. The Screaming Eagles go to 2-1-1 overall and 0-1-0 GLVC, while the Bearcats are 3-0-1, 1-0-0 GLVC, in 2021.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lehigh Valley#Railriders#Scranton Wilkes Barre#Northeast Division
signalscv.com

Simi Valley late surge too much for Saugus

The Simi Valley Pioneers football team (4-0) handed the Saugus Centurions (3-1) their first loss of the season, 21-10, in a non-league battle between two great defenses. After a tight first half, Saugus’ defense built up unbelievable momentum that just couldn’t be cashed in on by the offense. In the end, it would be three second-half interceptions (two in the end zone) by Centurion quarterback Sebastian Dallaire that would be too much of a setback to overcome.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
FingerLakes1

Mets lose to Cardinals in extras after late rally

It’s not as if the Mets have lacked opportunities. Despite all that has gone wrong for them this season — the injuries, the offensive inconsistencies, the elongated stretches of lackluster play — they entered Tuesday’s game against the Cardinals still in position to make noise in the National League playoff race.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

College football roundup: Lehigh Valley connection leads Millersville to win

The Millersville University football team leaned on its Lehigh Valley connection to produce a 21-17 PSAC victory over Clarion on Saturday. Linebacker Isaiah Onuschak of Bethlehem Catholic High School posted a team-high 16 tackles (14 solo) for Millersville. His hit on Michael Proios prevented the Clarion quarterback from gaining the necessary yardage on fourth down to keep the winning drive alive deep in Millersville territory during the game’s final minute.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
Houston Chronicle

Pearland rallies late to edge Oak Ridge

Quarterback Jake Sock’s 48-yard run with 5:24 left helped rally Pearland to a 36-33 win over Conroe Oak Ridge in a non-district football game Friday night at Pearland Stadium. The victory represented the first win in three games for Pearland, which is idle next week. Frankie Arthur’s 64- yard run...
PEARLAND, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rapid Reaction: Aggies overcome King injury, rally past Colorado

Haynes King went down in the first quarter with a lower right leg injury and didn’t return. The No. 5 Aggies (2-0) gutted out a 10-7 victory over Colorado (1-1) at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver. The redshirt freshman quarterback was injured on a scramble and hobbled...
COLORADO STATE
The Morning Call

Notre Dame-Green Pond football rallies late thanks to its running game to beat Northern Lehigh

Trevor Shay was a spectator for much of Friday night’s game until late in the third quarter. Notre Dame-Green Pond’s running game also was non-existent minus a few quarterback runs. Bur when coach Phil Stambaugh called on Shay, the senior was ready. His runs of 21 and 15 yards led to the game-tying touchdown and his last two runs on the Crusaders’ next series sparked the game-winning score, a ...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy