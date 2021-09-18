Police: Man in custody linked to assault at Barclays Center station last week

Police say they have a man in custody who they believe is behind a shocking assault that happened at the Barclays Center Station last week.

Police say Bradley Hill is being charged with assault and attempted assault.

Police say they believe the 32-year-old man got into an argument with a 32-year-old woman when he kicked her straight in the chest, causing her to fall several feet down the escalator.

Police say the victim suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, knee and ankle.