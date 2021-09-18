CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police: Man in custody linked to assault at Barclays Center station last week

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ThhZx_0bzvv60k00

Police say they have a man in custody who they believe is behind a shocking assault that happened at the Barclays Center Station last week.

Police say Bradley Hill is being charged with assault and attempted assault.

Police say they believe the 32-year-old man got into an argument with a 32-year-old woman when he kicked her straight in the chest, causing her to fall several feet down the escalator.

Police say the victim suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, knee and ankle.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

Man In Critical Condition After Walking Into Lakeview Police Station With Stab Wound, Offender In Custody

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Lakeview early Saturday, authorities said. The man got into a physical altercation with the offender and was stabbed in the chest. He walked into the Town Hall (19th District) police station at 850 W. Addison St. and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. Police did not specify where the stabbing happened. The offender was located shortly after the incident and was taken into custody. Authorities recovered the knife. Charges are pending, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
local21news.com

Man in custody after police incident in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police say the man who was involved in a police incident Tuesday morning in Harrisburg is now in custody. Police were at a residence in the area of North 15th and Briggs Streets for hours for a report of a man potentially having a mental health episode.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Barclays Center Station
fox46.com

55-year-old man killed in Albemarle assault, suspect in custody

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man died in Albemarle early Monday morning from injuries he received from an alleged assault, according to the Albermarle Police Department. Police said officers responded to an incident on Pine Street around 3:56 a.m. where they found 55-year-old Rodney Harkey had been assaulted....
ALBEMARLE, NC
WISN

Man dies in custody after being shocked with Taser by police

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A man died in police custody Tuesday morning after he was shocked with a Taser by responding officers. Firefighters were called just after 1 a.m. to the 1300 block of Ellis Street in Waukesha. Investigators said the initial call to police was to assist firefighters with medical...
WAUKESHA, WI
WBTV

Police: Man wanted in shooting death of 14-year-old in Gastonia in custody

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have arrested the man wanted in connection with the killing of a 14-year-old girl in Gastonia on Tuesday. According to the Gastonia Police Department, detectives have obtained arrest warrants charging 19-year-old Santonio Azanier Eskridge with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police announced that he was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.
GASTONIA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NebraskaTV

Man sentenced to prison for assaulting Kearney police officer

KEARNEY, Neb. — A man has been sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison for assaulting a Kearney Police officer. According to Buffalo County District Court records, Jose Garcia, 34, was sentenced on one count of first-degree assault on an officer. He was also sentenced to one year in prison for one count of obstructing a peace office and one year for resisting arrest.
KEARNEY, NE
news9.com

OSBI Investigating Death Of Man While In Custody At Clinton Police Department

Clinton police said a man died while in custody at the Clinton City Jail. Butch Herndon, 37, died after being taken into custody by officers on August 31. Just after noon, Clinton police said they received multiple calls about a man who was “acting strange” and was trying to enter occupied vehicles in the parking lot of a convenience store located at 10th and Modelle.
CLINTON, OK
foxnebraska.com

Lincoln man arrested after assaulting a police officer

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln man has been arrested after striking a police officer in the face. Victor Hernandez, 53, was arrested for assault on an officer, attempted assault on an officer, resisting arrest and disturbing the peace. According to the Lincoln Police Department (LPD), on Sept. 19 around 1:00...
LINCOLN, NE
foxsanantonio.com

Medical Center situation resolved, man in custody

SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking people to avoid the Northwest Side area near the Medical Center due to a standoff. The incident started around 11 a.m. at a home on Datapoint Drive near Fredericksburg Road. San Antonio Police tweeted out that officers and SWAT are "working a barricaded individual...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wgxa.tv

Man in custody for shooting up house in Cordele: Police

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. -- A suspect is in custody for allegedly shooting up a house in Cordele. Police said Tommy Floyd, III faces one count of obstruction and three counts of aggravated assault for the September 4 shooting. Cordele police responded to a home on East 27th Avenue around 3:40...
CORDELE, GA
NECN

Police Investigate Assault on Man in Military Fatigues in Berlin

Update: Berlin Police said they have been in contact with a woman accused of assaulting a Navy sailor at a pizza restaurant on the night of Saturday, Sept. 11. Police are looking for a woman who is suspected of assaulting a customer who was in military fatigues at a pizza restaurant in Berlin on the night of Saturday, Sept. 11.
BERLIN, MA
News 12

News 12

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy