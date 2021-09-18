CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Fish and Wildlife warns of chronic wasting disease in white tail deer

 8 days ago

This summer the inland northwest saw an unprecedented drought bringing hot temperatures, increased fire danger, and deadly diseases that killed dozens of white-tailed deer in the Spokane area and hundreds more across the inland northwest. Now Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) says there is another disease that could be even more deadly for our deer called Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

