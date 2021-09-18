'Jagged' Review: A Documentary Looks Back at When - and Why - Alanis Morissette Ruled

It really is strange to look back almost 30 years and realize just how seminal Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill was to rock music. Being only thirteen at the time of its release, I didn’t understand then what I can now. “You Oughta Know,” “Hand in My Pocket,” and “Ironic” were in constant rotation every time the radio was turned on, but my brain processed them as songs just like any other. When you hear Shirley Manson of Garbage succinctly explain what that string of hits actually did for the industry, however, everything comes into focus: she relates how despite there being multiple, successful women-led acts, it wasn’t until Alanis arrived that the record labels finally saw them as legitimately viable.

