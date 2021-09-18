CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Jagged' Review: A Documentary Looks Back at When - and Why - Alanis Morissette Ruled

By Owen Gleiberman
Norwalk Hour
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt tells the story of Alanis Morissette’s rise, and of how she took over (and changed) the pop music landscape, in 1995, with the release of “Jagged Little Pill.” The album went on to sell 33 million copies; it remains the second biggest-selling album of the ’90s, and the 12th biggest album of all time. But even before those stats piled up, you could feel the revolutionary fervor of it.

