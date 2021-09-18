One Piece Stuns With Luffy and Yamato's Tag Team Attack

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda is known for his captivating story featuring a few pirates and the treasure of a lifetime. One Piece follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his band of pirates as they set out to sea and look for the incredible treasure that Gol D. Rodger left behind know as One Piece. The characters and world-building in One Piece are incredible. With the abilities that Devil Fruits provide the world of One Piece is filled with incredible people. Abilities that allow others to bend the elements, turn into incredible creatures, and even control the world around them. Top this off with incredible storytelling and a group of characters that each have dreams they are fighting for and you have One Piece. With so many emotional moments and so many characters, One Piece has its fair share of tearjerkers in it. Here are a few moments that left us with our eyes swelling up and our noses get stuffy.

