One Piece Stuns With Luffy and Yamato's Tag Team Attack
One Piece stunned with Luffy and Yamato's impressive tag team attack with the newest chapter of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series! The War on Onigashima is reaching its climax and the final fights of the Wano Country arc are finally taking shape. After being beaten by Kaido a second time and plunging into the sea, Luffy has been fighting to make his way back to the floating Skull Dome in order to take on Kaido a third time. The previous chapter of the series saw Luffy enlist the help of a now adult Momonosuke Kozuki to pull this off as well.comicbook.com
