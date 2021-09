Harvest is in full swing in Arkansas, and the optimistic yield projections are ringing true. All through Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri, yields are coming in strong; however, the same can’t be said for early milling yields. While field yields are clearly above regional averages, milling yields are registering below regional averages at this point. Arkansas and Mississippi are both over 50% complete, while Missouri and north Louisiana are lagging at closer to 25% complete.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO