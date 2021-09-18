CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Video: Neighbor breaks into SW Miami-Dade home using sledgehammer

By Sheldon Fox
WSVN-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is speaking out after a neighbor was caught on video busting down their door before he allegedly attacked them in their Southwest Miami-Dade home. Claudia Porro, the victim’s wife, said her family was home on Sept. 8 when a neighbor wielding a sledgehammer...

