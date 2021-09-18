CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTGS executive director retires after 38 years

By Mella McEwen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as she has for 38 years, Paula Sanchez will be checking in those attending the West Texas Geological Society’s upcoming Fall Symposium. But unlike the previous 38 years, this will be her last as executive director of the WTGS. She will be retiring at the end of the month. Come next spring, instead of helping organize and checking in those attending the Spring Symposium, she and her husband will likely be somewhere north of Houston, living near her youngest grandchildren. In the interim, she said, travel is on the itinerary.

