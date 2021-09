TALLMADGE, Ohio – Aurora dominated nearly from the start in a 42-14 Suburban League American Division win over Tallmadge on Friday night at Blue Devil Stadium. Aurora, ranked No. 4 in the cleveland.com top 25, took the momentum away right out of the gate after Tallmadge (4-2, 1-2 Suburban League) successfully converted an onside kick on the opening kickoff. Aurora (6-0, 3-0) immediately shut down the Blue Devils’ threat and got the ball into the hands of quarterback Alex Moore and the Greenmen offense, who knew exactly what to do.

