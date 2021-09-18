CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MO

Woman to stand trial on charge she financially exploited her mother

By Jeff Lehr
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 8 days ago

A 20-year-old Carl Junction woman was ordered to stand trial this week on an allegation that she used her elderly mother's bank card to make more than $2,000 worth of unauthorized purchases.

Brittney M. Clark-Haag waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of financial exploitation of an elderly person. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set her initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 1.

Clark-Haag is accused of using her 75-year-old mother's bank card to make $2,195.77 worth of purchases from various local and online businesses between Oct. 21 and Nov. 26, 2019. The expenditures included two wire transfers totaling $1,019.98 and $739.65 worth of transactions at local restaurants, according to a probable-cause affidavit signed by an investigator with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.

Comments / 0

 

