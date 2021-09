The biggest night in music has arrived. The 2021 VMAs took place on September 12, and many of your faves walked away with a “Moon Person”. Find out all the winners here. The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off on September 12, 2021, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, for the first time in eight years, ready to wow the world with excellent performances and high-energy appearances. The biggest stars will be out to celebrate the best music videos of the year from artists in every genre imaginable: pop, rock, rap, hip hop, and country. But who will be the big winner?

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO