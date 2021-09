All season, Hunterdon Central, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, has found ways to win. Whatever it takes, the Red Devils get the job done. Hunterdon Central fell behind by a goal twice on Saturday at the Mountain vs. Seas showcase, but on both occasions, the Red Devils rallied. Then, with the game all tied up in the second half, the Hunterdon County squad took off for a 4-2 win over Middletown South.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO