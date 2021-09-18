CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

Gas station customer to stand trial on weapon offense

By Jeff Lehr
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 8 days ago

A man accused of entering a Joplin gas station store in an intoxicated state, pulling out a pistol and claiming to be a police officer has been ordered to stand trial on a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

David R. Jordan, 38, of rural Carthage, waived a preliminary hearing on the charge Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered by Associate Judge Joe Hensley to stand trial. The judge set Nov. 15 for his initial appearance in a trial division.

Jordan is accused of entering Pete's gas station at 201 E. Central St. on Nov. 13, 2019, in an intoxicated state and trying to buy more alcohol. People inside the store at the time told police that he pulled out a pistol while talking to them and demanded that they get down on their knees. In the course of doing so, he purportedly claimed to be a police detective.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the incident was caught on store video surveillance and that Jordan was still in possession of a loaded pistol when officers arrived on the scene and arrested him.

A separate felony assault charge that Jordan was facing from an incident last year was dismissed Thursday due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
The Hill

Where election review efforts stand across the US

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county may be over, but it has already inspired a number of copycat efforts in other states. The months-long election audit in Maricopa County reaffirmed President Biden ’s win, and even expanded his margin of victory over former President Trump by about 360 votes, according to a report released Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, MO
City
Joplin, MO
Jasper County, MO
Government
Jasper County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Carthage, MO
Government
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
Joplin, MO
Government
County
Jasper County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Carthage, MO
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
450
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

Comments / 0

Community Policy