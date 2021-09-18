CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guerrero hits 46th HR, but Twins hit 3 in row, top Blue Jays

By IAN HARRISON
Huron Daily Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. connected for his major league-leading 46th homer, but Jorge Polanco, Josh Donaldson, and Miguel Sanó hit consecutive homers as the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 Friday night. “When we score, we tend to score in bunches, and we were able to...

