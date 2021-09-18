Don’t become a victim of fraud scams – Know how to protect your business

As of 2020, buyers around the world spent $4.9 trillion on the internet. In 2020, payment fraud alone (credit card fraud) cost over $32 billion. For the first time ever, the cost of ad fraud exceeded payment fraud. Digital fraud has been growing year on year since the advent of the internet. Fraud protection goes beyond simply saving money or optimizing performance in one area. The cost of fraud can have an impact on everything from company turnover and budget allocation to brand perception and trust. There are many fraud detection products available, and choosing them is a task in itself.

