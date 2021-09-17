CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone Magazine Named ‘Respect’ #1 Song Of All Time

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLR1x_0bzvq7rG00

(CBS DETROIT) – The Queen of Soul and Detroit native Aretha Franklin’s song “respect” has now been named the number one song of all time.

That’s according to Rolling Stone Magazine.

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

The magazine says the 500 greatest songs of all time list was compiled from ballots sent in by more than 250 artists, journalists, and industry figures.

Detroit music has dominated Rolling Stone’s lists in recent years.

The number one greatest album of all time on the list is none other than Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.”

Aretha Franklin takes another top spot as number one on the greatest singers of all-time list.

Motown legend James Jamerson also made the list and ranks first for the greatest bassists of all time.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

