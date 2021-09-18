CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Learn cloud computing from AWS experts for free; Check details here

By Ishika Yadav
techgig.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Web Services ( AWS ), in partnership with Intel, is hosting its 'AWSome Day Online Conference' on September 30. AWSome Day Online Conference is a free, one-day cloud training delivered by AWS technical instructors designed to enable you with AWS Cloud concepts, core AWS services, and ways these services enable innovation for a variety of new applications and industries to accelerate your success on AWS Cloud.

content.techgig.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

What’s New with VMware Cloud on AWS (and Modern Applications)?

On the Modern Apps front… Partner IT Admins, watch the latest video in the ‘Next Steps’ section of this post to find out how to advance your skillsets and leverage VMware Cloud on AWS for Kubernetes workloads. Watch these 5 videos for answers to these popular questions:. Do you need...
COMPUTERS
KTEN.com

What is Cloud Security – Cloud Computing Security Defined

Originally Posted On: https://dashwire.com/what-is-cloud-security-cloud-computing-security-defined. What is all this hype about cloud computing? Many day-to-day activities in a business have moved to the cloud. There are many benefits that an enterprise gets when its routine IT activities move to the cloud. Therefore, the popularity of cloud computing has been rising and...
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

#ProgrammersDay: A quick guide to establish a career in Cloud Computing

Cloud data centers will process 94% of workloads in 2021. Regardless of the size of the business,. can affect the speed and intensity of its growth through several factors. When businesses are on the cloud, complex tasks are made simpler and data processing more efficient. With over 60% of businesses using cloud services, it is obvious that cloud computing is not only here to stay but grows substantially. Therefore, we require more and more skilled professionals in the cloud computing domain.
JOBS
everythingrf.com

Anritsu Announces 5G Standalone Network Service Assurance in the Public Cloud on AWS

Anritsu has announced the deployment of its Mobile Network Service Assurance solutions on the public cloud with AWS. Following on from a recent press release where Anritsu announced two Tier-1 5G Standalone Service Assurance wins, Anritsu, in partnership with its Mobile Network customers and with AWS, has introduced a solution to fully deploy the Service Assurance systems in the public cloud.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Cloud Services#Amazon Web Services#Awsome Conference#Aws Cloud#Q A
businessnewsledger.com

Learn Cloud Computing with Daniel Nwosu and CloudElite

Cloud computing has become one of the most important professions in the modern day. Much of the technology that we rely on is all thanks to cloud computing. Daniel Nwosu has become an expert in the industry, though his journey to success has not always been a smooth one. When...
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

TCS rolls out hiring challenge for Java developers; details here

Rules - MCQ Round will be of 45 minutes and Coding Round will be of 60 minutes. The candidates can take the test by clicking on “Start Test”. 2 attempts can be taken by the participants. Java and Java8 languages are available for the test. The participant will solve the...
INDIA
Itproportal

Best cloud computing services of 2021

The best cloud computing services offer the opportunity for businesses to undergo digital transformation in order to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. Cloud services have revolutionized computing, not least through IaaS, PaaS, and especially SaaS, which have allowed businesses to...
SOFTWARE
etftrends.com

Leveraged Cloud Computing ETF up 15% for the Year

The introduction of the Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares (CLDL) at the beginning of the year was auspicious timing given the strength in big tech during the pandemic, and so far the fund is up 15% in 2021. CLDL seeks 200% of the inverse (or opposite) of the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
theregister.com

How AWS created Aurora, a database built for the cloud

Sponsored Relational databases power most of the world’s applications, but the relational model is also decades old. In traditional RDBMS deployments, the strain is beginning to show. Traditional RDBMS engines running on-premises in customers’ data centers increasingly face problems scaling to match the demands of modern applications. The increased pressure...
SOFTWARE
digitalconnectmag.com

Why Use VPN for Cloud Computing?

Businesses love convenient and effective technologies. Traditionally, our desktops were enough to store, access, and share organizational data. But now things have changed. Companies need extra space to handle the large pool of data and security to protect the same. They also need software that is accessible to all with a single click.
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

7 Tech certifications to earn in dollars, here's the ultimate list

The true value of certification is shown in a report on the abilities and incomes of professionals in the. sector. It also highlights a lack of career progression and professional development as the number one cause for leaving a job. In hindsight, an online assessment company is urging executives to...
COMPUTERS
dotesports.com

How to check your computer’s specs

Whether you’re aiming to upgrade one or more computer specifications, identify each component to maximize performance, or are just curious to see what’s under the hood of your PC, checking computer specs is helpful and easy to do. Depending on what particular spec you need to identify, the steps vary...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Benefits of cloud computing: The pros and cons

Everybody knows the differences between using software housed in a company- or home-based server versus subscribing to that same software through a cloud service, right? Maybe, but maybe not; sometimes there's a gray area connecting them, and a user might know some of the differences, but it's more likely he or she won't know them all.
COMPUTERS
ExecutiveBiz

Hybrid Cloud Service From VMware, AWS Gets FedRAMP ATO at High Impact Level

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has granted the VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) service an authority to operate at the High Impact level. The FedRAMP High certification, which was sponsored by the U.S. Marshals Service, will enable government agencies to protect and migrate highly sensitive workloads to the cloud, implement remote workforce strategies and facilitate the delivery of digital services to citizens, VMware said Tuesday.
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Baidu: Self-Driving Cars, Cloud Computing Catalysts

I am bullish on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). The stock has decreased 35.4% over the past six months, presenting a good opportunity for buy-the-dip investors. Baidu operates China’s biggest search engine portal, with over 74% of the market share market share in desktop and mobile search. BIDU is currently trading at a...
TECHNOLOGY
techgig.com

5 Powerful life hacks to boost your coding productivity 10x

It is now a far cry for anyone to complete his job without the help of the internet, blogs, vlogs, or even books (or ebooks to say so). We do have all of the above freebies, thanks to the gods (and tech geniuses), which is why we decided to compile.
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

IIT Madras is teaching AI and ML for free; register here

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Madras, in association with KLA Corporation, is conducting a workshop on artificial intelligence and high-performance computing technology in semiconductor manufacturing. The workshop can be attended free of cost and is not restricted to IITians, anyone can attend it. Those who are interested in the...
COMPUTERS
itprotoday.com

Not Optimizing Cloud Computing Spend Costs Enterprises $24B

Organizations around the world are not properly optimizing cloud spend to the tune of $24B in missed savings, according to new research from S&P Global Market Intelligence's 451 Research. There are myriad options for organizations in terms of different options for cloud resources, with some being more expensive than others....
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Netlify Web Development Cloud Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Teams with AWS billing can simplify procurement and use AWS spend commitments for Netlify Enterprise plans. Netlify, the most popular way to build, deploy and scale modern web applications, is now available via the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS customers can streamline procurement and consolidate web infrastructure billing by purchasing Netlify with their existing AWS account and spending commitments.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy