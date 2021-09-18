Learn cloud computing from AWS experts for free; Check details here
Amazon Web Services ( AWS ), in partnership with Intel, is hosting its 'AWSome Day Online Conference' on September 30. AWSome Day Online Conference is a free, one-day cloud training delivered by AWS technical instructors designed to enable you with AWS Cloud concepts, core AWS services, and ways these services enable innovation for a variety of new applications and industries to accelerate your success on AWS Cloud.content.techgig.com
Comments / 0