#2 Hough 16, #1 Chambers 10: Playing for the third time in less than six months, Hough came out on top at Memorial Stadium in Charlotte in a battle of two of the best teams in the state. Hough kicked three field goals in the win and relied on its defense to slow down Chambers' offense. The Huskies’ lone touchdown of the night came on a short run by JT Smith Jr. late in the first half to go ahead 13-7. Down 16-7, Chambers kicked a field goal late in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game but couldn’t come any closer.

