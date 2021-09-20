CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIT Warangal is offering a 5-day online course on Artificial Intelligence

Cover picture for the articleNIT Warangal is offering a 5-day online course for professionals and students on. applications. The Center for Continuing Education at NIT Warangal will offer the course. It also offers training programs, faculty development programs, workshops in frontier areas of management, technology, engineering, science, social science, humanities, and socially relevant themes.

