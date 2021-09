The Chinese mobile brand that never settles has another new phone offering. It’s not official yet but we can expect the OnePlus 9 RT to be announced. Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) said the phone’s tentative launch date is October 15. It’s tentative which means things can still change. We first mentioned the last month and said the smartphone running OxygenOS 12 Android 12 would be coming soon. That is likely to happen soon especially since one of our favorite master leaksters shared the news.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO