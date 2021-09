The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Ohio Bobcats kick off the Week 3 college football schedule when they meet in a primetime matchup on Thursday at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La. The Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) have 10 starters back on each side of the ball but are still looking to regain the form from last season when they went 10-1, upset eventual Fiesta Bowl champion Iowa State and finished No. 15 in the AP Top 25. Meanwhile the Bobcats (0-2) are in their first year under coach Tim Albin, who served as Ohio's offensive coordinator for the past 16 years under Frank Solich.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO