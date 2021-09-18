CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh 2, Miami 1

By Sportradar
Lancaster Online
 8 days ago

A-flied out for Crowe in the 6th. b-struck out for Bass in the 8th. 1-ran for De La Cruz in the 9th. E_Chisholm Jr. (24). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Miami 6. 2B_Reynolds (32), Tsutsugo (10), Henry (1). 3B_De La Cruz (1). RBIs_Tucker (3), Alvarez (3). SB_Alford (5). SF_Tucker. Runners left in scoring...

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews Dolphins-Raiders Matchup

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s only 2 weeks into the 2021 season but already there have been many twists and turns for the Miami Dolphins. After an encouraging opening day win in New England, highlighted by the defense coming up big in key spots and Tua Tagovailoa leading 2 solid touchdown drives, the team faltered in week two against Buffalo. Ok, maybe faltered is too kind of a word to describe the Dolphins performance in the home opener at Hard Rock Stadium. It’s not often that you see a game that dominant by one team in the NFL. It’s a high scoring league...
NFL
CBS Boston

Thursday Night Football Claims Pair Of High-Profile Panthers To Injury

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — You may recall that four years ago, Richard Sherman ripped the NFL for making players play games on three days of rest for Thursday Night Football. Sherman tore his Achilles in a Thursday night game, and he said the NFL was hypocritically standing up for “player safety” while ignoring the risks involved with playing games when their bodies have not had sufficient time to recover from the previous game. While Sherman’s belief doesn’t always come to fruition, it was difficult to not hear his words on Thursday night, when two high-profile Panthers players suffered non-contact...
NFL
Scarlet Nation

GameQuest - Pittsburgh edition

I'm Eric, but you may know me as Cainer on the radio. Writing was my first passion and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team. Feel free to reach out anytime and be sure to follow my work on twitter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Sign Guard Ryan Arcidiacono To Training Camp Roster

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are going to have a lot of competition for the back end of the roster in training camp. The Celtics have reportedly added free agent guard Ryan Arcidiacono to their training camp roster, which is now at the maximum 20 players. Arcidiacono spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Bulls after going undrafted out of Villanova in 2016. He was an important piece of Nova’s 2016 championship team, earning the Most Outstanding Player award for the NCAA tournament after averaging 15.8 points and 3.0 assists per game. He’s perhaps best known for dishing out the...
NBA
expressnews.com

Astros travel dressed as Zack Greinke in fishing shirts, short shorts and bucket hats

The Astros paid homage to Zack Greinke's love of leisure to start their six-game West Coast road trip, turning a Sunday evening flight to Anaheim into a Greinke-themed dress-up day. In photos shared on various Instagram stories, most Astros players donned fishing shirts, bucket hats and short shorts before boarding...
MLB
CBS New York

See It: Rookie The Bat Dog Runs Onto Field During Baseball Game In Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Trenton Thunder’s bat dog Rookie made quite an impression during a guest appearance at a minor league baseball game in Buffalo. He’s supposed to fetch the bats, but he got a little excited as the Buffalo Bisons played the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs. .@BatdogRookie got a little excited during his Sahlen Field debut with the @BuffaloBisons 🤣 We still love him @TrentonThunder. pic.twitter.com/2KJn8OnxNK — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 22, 2021 Rookie’s impromptu romp on the field has gone viral and is being called the best delay of game ever. His Twitter account later posted an apology, saying, “I was just so excited to be retrieving bats again.” I want to apologize to my fren Cavan Biggio, for running out on the field last night during his at bat in the @BuffaloBisons game. I was just so excited to be retrieving bats again. I hope Cavan and @BlueJays are not mad at me.#sorry pic.twitter.com/BDeYnCHOAV — Rookie (@BatdogRookie) September 23, 2021 The Bisons played some of their home games in Trenton this year, leading to Rookie’s memorable appearance Wednesday in Buffalo.
MLB
Lancaster Online

Thursday's Transactions

MLB — Suspended Toronto LHP Ryan Borucki three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Tampa Bay OF Kevin Kiermaier in the bottom of the eighth inning during Wednesday's game. American League. BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Manny Barreda outright to Norfolk (Triple-A East). BOSTON RED SOX...
MLS
Lancaster Online

Blue Jays' Borucki gets ban dropped to 2 games on appeal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Toronto reliever Ryan Borucki had his suspension for plunking Tampa Bay outfielder Kevin Kiermaier reduced to two games after an appeal and began serving the ban Friday night during a four-game series in Minnesota. Borucki was suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League...
MLB
Lancaster Online

Hernandez, Merrifield lead Royals to 3-1 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Friday night. The win clinched the season series for the Royals, who lead 10-7 with two games remaining. Hernandez allowed two...
MLB
Lancaster Online

Twins bump Blue Jays back in wild card race, as Gurriel hurt

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays were relieved when surging left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. escaped a freak play in the outfield without serious injury. Now they've got some hard work ahead of them to return to the postseason. Nick Gordon drove in four runs and Michael Pineda won...
MLB

