CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

24th International Seapower Symposium Concludes in Newport

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xGFX_0bzvoytu00

The 24th International Seapower Symposium (ISS) concluded Friday at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

Held Sept. 14-17, 2021, ISS brought together heads of navies, coast guards and other senior naval leaders from more than 100 nations to discuss cooperative strategies for maritime security.

“Providing a safe, secure, and stable maritime system is an imperative to all of mankind, and it is an essential part of what our navies do every day,” said Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. “I believe that robust, resilient, and responsible sea power is an international consortium of like-minded nations. We are the primary guarantors of peace, prosperity, and the open flow of goods along the oceans. Our navies provide these benefits to the citizens we serve every day in peacetime and especially during these times of competition – not just in rare moments of conflict.”

This year’s ISS theme was “Strength in Unity,” and keynote speakers included author Simon Sinek, and Rear Adm. (Ret.) David Titley, national academies climate communications initiative committee chairman. Panel sessions also included discussions on COVID-19; international security implications of climate change; security in the arctic; seapower in the information age; and mental health and spiritual readiness.

The 57th President of the U.S. Naval War College, Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield, said it was an honor and privilege to welcome all of the visiting heads of navies and coast guards.

“This was a wonderful experience for all of the men and women here at the NWC and for these maritime leaders coming together to discuss items of great concern to them,” said Chatfield.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newport Buzz

Chief of naval research learns more about NUWC Division Newport’s current, future projects

Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin Selby visited the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport to hear updates from scientists and engineers whose work ranges from digital transformation to transduction and sonar array efforts. The Sept. 2, 2021 visit was part of Selby’s tour of some of the Navy’s Northeast facilities and its partner facilities including Electric Boat, the University of Rhode Island, the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the Undersea Warfighting Development Center in Groton, Connecticut.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island Fishermen Eligible To Apply For $255 Million in COVID Relief Funds

The application period is open until Sept. 27. The four eligible sectors are commercial fishing, commercial aquaculture, seafood processors/wholesale dealers, and charter/for-hires. PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Congressional Delegation and the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announce that commercial fishing and charter/for hire businesses, qualified aquaculture operators, seafood processors,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

2021 Best of Newport Buzz Awards Winners

For the past 10 years, Newport Buzz has built the largest and most engaged audience in Newport County. So, we figured you’d be perfect to help us crown the 2021 Best of Newport Buzz Awards. Here we recognize Newport County’s best in food, drink, arts, entertainment, shopping, health, beauty, and...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
Newport Buzz

12 Metre North Americans to Provide Grand Finale for Sailing Season

The 12 Metre North American Championship, scheduled for September 23-26, will close out Newport’s regatta season with a spectacle of sail next Sunday when a Memorial Race in honor of local sailing legend Harry Anderson is held. Hosted by the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station and organized by Ida Lewis Yacht Club, the event begins with racing for the North American Championship Trophy on the preceding Thursday through Saturday, providing a steppingstone for teams preparing for the next 12 Metre World Championship, which is scheduled to return to Newport in 2022. (The Worlds were last held here in 2019 when 22 boats from six countries competed and Ida Lewis Yacht Club won US Sailing’s prestigious St. Petersburg Trophy for its role in orchestrating the event.)
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy