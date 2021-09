The Poteau Police Department is going to begin its third amnesty program Monday, and keeping it running until Oct. 8. People can come by the Poteau P.D. office 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays beginning Monday until Oct. 8 to pay off their outstanding warrants. Crosswell said she is willing to work with people whose schedules may make it too difficult to come by during weekday office hours.