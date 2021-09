New Riverfront Festival Brings Visitors, Shuts Down Main Street. Like most surprisingly good late night or Sunday afternoon recipes, it all started with a crazy idea. Sometime in January, stirring from the depths of a Covid-laden winter on the frozen prairie, the grateful desire to celebrate and share the extraordinary wealth of this community took root in the rather disturbingly nutty mind of a particularly nutty artist, who had spent the fall listening. The richness of talent, of connection, of communal spirit, of natural bounty, and of neighborly kindness here is impossible to deny, and the roots grew like one of those time-lapse videos you can’t look away from… they busted out of too-small spaces, sprouted across the river, leapt from dam to bridge to City Hall, and gathered minds and hearts in their ever-expanding arms.

GRANITE FALLS, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO