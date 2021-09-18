CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

$11.7 million available for rent, bills in Kansas City

By Megan Abundis
 13 days ago
Friday marked day one of the new Kansas City Emergency Rental Assistance Center .

The city of Kansas City, Missouri, says there are huge opportunities for people with unpaid rent and utilities as $11.7 million is available to distribute now, and KCERAC staff is glad to help pay it out.

“We had a person come in who said she was going to lose her electricity today and she had small kids and she was feeling desperate,” said Georgia Walker, KCERAC worker. “I took the check over to Evergy and they said, ‘Oh, her power was turned off three minutes ago.' And I said, ‘Well, can we do anything?’ And they said, ‘Well, we just did, it’s back on!’ So it really works.”

On average, the city says people have received more than $4,000 of assistance for rent, gas, water, electricity and internet bills.

The new center assisted 40 people on Friday. And to date, the city has given out more than $10 million.

KCERAC, located at 4400 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, was appointment only on Sept. 17. However, beginning Monday, Sept. 20, the hours are as follows:

  • Appointment only on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon; and 1-4 p.m.
  • On Thursdays from 1-6 p.m.

Residents who need assistance must call 816-513-4501 to schedule an appointment, and COVID-19 restrictions apply, so attendees must wear a mask.

Please bring:

  • Identification (driver’s license, birth certificate, etc.)
  • Proof of residency
  • Proof of income (pay stub, W-2 forms, 2020 tax return)
  • Documentation of need

There will also be opportunities for residents to learn more about the application process directly.

Three Saturday information sessions are scheduled at Manual Career Technical High School, 1215 E. Truman Rd, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Sept. 25 – Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II will be there to kick off the Saturday Center from 11-11:15 a.m.
  • Oct. 2
  • Oct. 9

Truman Medical Centers changes name to University Health

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Truman Medical Centers will officially change its name to University Health beginning Friday. University Health consists of two hospitals: one in the Health Sciences District, otherwise known as Hospital Hill, of Kansas City, Missouri, and one in eastern Jackson County, Missouri. Those individual hospitals will be referred to as University Health Truman Medical Center and University Health Lakewood Medical Center, respectively. The system as a whole is now simply University Health.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

