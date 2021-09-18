Aces rout Sky 103-70, clinch second seed

The WNBA regular season ends on Sept. 19 with the 2021 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google beginning on Sept. 23. Effective Friday, September 17, in addition to the statewide mask mandate requiring all fans to wear masks, the Chicago Sky is requiring all fans to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID test taken within 48 hours prior to attending a Chicago Sky game. This mandate is for all fans ages 12 and older. By implementing these measures, we are aligning ourselves with other large venues to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We are committed to keeping our fans as safe as possible to ensure that your game day experience is a safe and enjoyable one. Make sure you read these new mandates before coming to your next Chicago Sky game. Visit sky.wnba.com/fan-health-and-safety-guidelines for more information.

BASKETBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO