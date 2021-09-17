CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Julio Jones on Tennessee Titans debut: 'I didn't put the best version of myself out there'

By Ben Arthur, Nashville Tennessean
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDM59_0bzvn1JR00

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones said he wants to get the “bad taste” out of his mouth after a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals .

"For me, I just want to get the bad taste out of my mouth because I didn't put the best version of myself out there on film,” Jones said Friday. “I've been doing this for a long time. I can't be anxious. It's a process. I just gotta work toward that and when it comes, it comes.

"The only person stopping me is me. And that's it."

In his Titans’ debut, Jones had just three catches on six targets for 29 yards, including a drop in the end zone. He also had an unnecessary roughness penalty that coach Mike Vrabel earlier this week said fell into “the category of doing dumb (expletive) that hurts the team.” Vrabel has also said the seven-time Pro Bowler needs to do a better job taking advantage of his opportunities.

Jones said his focus is on turning the page to the Seattle Seahawks, who the Titans face Sunday.

“It was rough for me, for sure, starting out last week," Jones said. "But last week is last week, obviously. I don't ever want to look back. You want to learn from the previous week and things like that, but for me, it's just coming out here each and every day, attacking each and every day and just working on my ability to get in and out of breaks. Working on my conditioning. Finishing plays. Things like that."

The former All Pro added that he feels he’ll continue to progress in his chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill the more practice time they get together. Entering the season opener, much was made about the lack of time on the field together.

WEEK 2 NFL PICKS: Cowboys-Chargers one of few games garnering split opinion

Jones missed three weeks of training camp, and his return late in the preseason came just two days before Tannehill tested positive for COVID-19 and spent nine days on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They had their first full practices together last week.

"Every opportunity we have, coming out here and running full speed routes," Jones said. "Just practicing at the end of the day. That's it. No excuses, things like that. I just feel like the more and more we just continue to keep working with one another, the better we'll be.

"It's all about communication with one another. ," Jones continued. "Just talking to each other, saying what we want on each play, things like that. ... Just trusting and believe in one another."

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Julio Jones on Tennessee Titans debut: 'I didn't put the best version of myself out there'

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday. Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans WR Julio Jones sounds off on Ryan Tannehill ahead of first game together

The Tennessee Titans grabbed NFL headlines with their acquisition of superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Even before the move, many pegged them as the favorites to repeat as division winners in the AFC South, given the Deshaun Watson fiasco ongoing with Houston Texans, and the big question mark surrounding how good Carson Wentz can be for the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
Yardbarker

Titans' Julio Jones fined for penalty that angered head coach Mike Vrabel

Julio Jones was fined on Saturday for a penalty committed in Week 1 that had his head coach ticked off. Jones pushed Tennessee back from a 3rd-and-1 to a 3rd-and-16 with a personal foul he committed while his Titans were down 10-0 to Arizona (You can see it here.) Had Tennessee converted the 3rd-and-1, they would have had a better shot at curbing Arizona’s momentum. Instead, they ended up punting. They lost 38-13.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
tdalabamamag.com

Derrick Henry and Julio Jones lift Titans to bounce back win over Seahawks

Media pundits criticized the Tennessee Titans after its season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and Julio Jones dealt with criticism from Titans’ head coach, Mike Vrabel. Derrick Henry and Jones learned how to battle adversity at the University of Alabama. Henry was told his style would not translate to success...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Julio Jones shares true feelings on his Titans debut vs. Cardinals

Julio Jones had one rollercoaster outing in his debut performance for the Tennessee Titans in their home season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones completed a mere three receptions in the contest for 29 receiving yards and had one costly unnecessary roughness penalty that ended the team’s aspirations of picking up a crucial first down in the first quarter.
NFL
AL.com

Julio Jones: ‘I just want to get the bad taste out of my mouth’

Did Atlanta Falcons coaches Mike Smith or Dan Quinn ever talk like this about Julio Jones to the press?. After the seven-time Pro Bowler’s first game with Tennessee, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said: “Julio’s got to take advantage of his opportunities. We had some drops. He dropped some passes. … Those are contested catches, but those are the ones that we have to come up with.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Pro Bowler#The Seattle Seahawks#Cowboys Chargers#The Reserve Covid 19#The Usa Today Network#Benyarthur#Nashville Tennessean
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
FanSided

Tennessee Titans: 3 Things that went wrong, why they won’t reoccur

Have you ever been so excited for Christmas morning only to find that your stocking was full of coal…and on fire…and someone robbed you in the middle of the night? Well, then you know exactly how Tennessee Titans fans felt yesterday. After an offensive letdown at home against the Baltimore...
NFL
New York Post

Mike Vrabel calls out Julio Jones for ‘dumb s–t’ in Titans loss

Julio Jones’ Titans debut was frustrating, especially for head coach Mike Vrabel. He came down hard on the longtime Falcons receiver — acquired by Tennessee in a June blockbuster — while reacting to his personal foul penalty in Sunday’s 38-13 loss to the Cardinals. “That’s absolutely nothing that we coach...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Wait, Chandler Jones Did What In First Half Of Cardinals-Titans?!

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones put together a nice little start to his 2021 campaign against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. .And it took merely 30 minutes. Jones beat Tennessee’s offensive line for three sacks and one tackle for loss during the first half as his Cardinals took a somewhat surprising 24-6 lead into the intermission at Nissan Stadium.
NFL
FanSided

Tennessee Titans HC Mike Vrabel explains his comments on Julio Jones

Come on. You had to know, following Mike Vrabel‘s statements on Julio Jones‘ Week 1 personal foul penalty, that someone was going to ask him the question the very next time that we saw him. It isn’t often that the Tennessee Titans are the subject of some national news, but, they were for the better part of about a near-48-hour period.
NFL
Yardbarker

How Did Julio's Performance Compare to Other Week 1 Debuts?

NASHVILLE – To say the least, things did not go as well for Julio Jones on Sunday as anyone expected. In fact, his three receptions and 29 receiving yards each rank as the fewest he’s ever had in Week 1 of the NFL season. This was his 11th such contest but his first as a member of the Tennessee Titans. It was also the second time he averaged fewer than 10 yards per reception right out of the gate.
NFL
chatsports.com

Julio Jones' Personal-Foul Penalty Ripped as 'Dumb S--t' by Titans HC Mike Vrabel

Julio Jones had a forgettable debut with the Tennessee Titans that included a 15-yard personal-foul penalty that upset head coach Mike Vrabel:. Mike Vrabel was rather critical of Julio Jones' personal foul call that resulted in a 3rd & 1 turning into 3rd & 16. #Titans pic.twitter.com/Bh8m60skuI. "That would fall...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

254K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy