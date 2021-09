Going out on a deer hunt is a highlight of the year for many people in Nevada. But the experience is not what it used to be. “When I first moved here in the late ‘70s, if you didn’t see 150 or 200 head of deer in a day, you had a bad day,” said Jim Cooney, chairman of the Elko County Wildlife Advisory Board. “And now, if you see 12 to 15 in two or three days … that’s where we’re at.”